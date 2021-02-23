Michigan State basketball game vs. No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini: Time, TV, more info

Michigan State Spartans (11-9, 5-9 Big Ten) vs. No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 12-3)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV: FS1.

Radio: 760 WJR-AM (other radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Spartans picked up a win Saturday vs. Indiana thanks to 27 points from Aaron Henry. ... The Illini are riding a seven-game win streak due in large part to 7-foot sophomore Kofi Cockburn (17.6 points per game, 10.6 rebounds per game) and Big Ten player of the year candidate Ayo Dosunmu (21.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.3 assists per game).

