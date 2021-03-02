Michigan State basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: How to watch critical Big Ten clash

Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
Michigan State basketball (13-10, 7-10 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (12-12, 7-10)

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Game notes: The Spartans lost Sunday to Maryland, stopping a win streak that included upsets over No. 4 Illinois and No. 5 Ohio State. A loss to Indiana would cut into already slim NCAA tournament hopes; MSU's leading scorer Aaron Henry (15.1 points per game), a junior captain, will be key. The Hoosiers have lost three straight, starting with a loss Feb. 20 to the Spartans, and are also clinging to diminishing NCAA hopes. Trayce Jackson-Davis is not only the team's best scorer (19.8 ppg) but is one of the best rebounders (9.3 rebounds per game) in the Big Ten.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Indiana		+145+4.5O 137.5
Michigan St.		-176-4.5U 137.5
Game Info

