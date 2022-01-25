Michigan State basketball game vs. Illinois: Time, TV channel, more info

No. 10 Michigan State (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 6-2)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Game notes: Two of the top teams in the Big Ten square off. Illinois is led by mammoth junior center Kofi Cockburn, who averages 21.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. On the other side, MSU senior forward Gabe Brown averages a team-high 13.6 points.

