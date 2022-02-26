Michigan State basketball game vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Time, TV channel, more info

When: Noon Saturday.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Want more Spartans news: Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android!

• Box score

Game notes: Michigan State could use an upset win here badly, losing five of six, and looking at its NCAA tournament seeding dropping. This is the lone meeting between the teams this season. Purdue has won three in a row, led by NBA draft top 10 prospect Jaden Ivey, a dynamic leaper and scorer who leads the Boilermakers averaging 17.3 points.

THE GAME: Michigan State vs. Purdue scouting report and prediction

SPARTANS: Tom Izzo promises changes for MSU basketball. Here's what they might be

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball game vs. Purdue: TV channel, time