Michigan State basketball game vs. Maryland Terrapins: Time, TV, more info

Marlowe Alter
Michigan State (13-9, 7-9 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (14-10, 8-9)

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Game notes: The Spartans had a historic last week in beating No. 4 Illinois and No. 5 Ohio State. They've won three straight, and look to continue their resurgence in Maryland, led by junior wing Aaron Henry (15.3 points). The Terps, who've won four in a row, are led by junior guard Eric Ayala in scoring (14.6 points).

WINDSOR: It took a while, but Tom Izzo figured out his Michigan State team — again

