Michigan State basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Time, TV channel, more info

Michigan State (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6)

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

• Box score

Game notes: The Spartans return to Breslin Center, after a loss at rival Michigan on Saturday night in their first game since last Monday's campus shooting. In what is sure to be another emotional night, MSU hosts one of the Big Ten's best teams. The Spartans lost at Indiana, 82-69, one month ago. The Hoosiers are third in the Big Ten standings, with wins over Purdue, Rutgers, Michigan and Illinois over the past few weeks, mixed in with Wednesday's defeat at Northwestern, 64-62. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 20.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

More:Tom Izzo: A time for Michigan State community to become 'teammates' in healing

More:Michigan State basketball: The good and bad from an emotional loss at Michigan

More:The best of Michigan-Michigan State rivalry on display: Heartfelt tribute, hard-fought game

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball game vs. Indiana: Time, TV channel