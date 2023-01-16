Michigan State basketball game vs. Purdue: Time, TV channel, game info

When: 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Betting line: Boilermakers by 3½.

Game notes: After spoiling a chance at sitting atop the Big Ten leaderboard after a loss to Illinois late Friday night, Michigan State gets a chance to jump toward the Big Ten leader board in a rare Monday afternoon showdown vs. Purdue, the Big Ten leaders. If the Spartans want to pull off the upset, they'll have to stop Purdue big man Zach Edey who comes in averaging 21 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks per game.

