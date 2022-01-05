Michigan State basketball game vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Time, TV channel
No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-8, 0-3)
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.
TV: Big Ten Network.
Radio: WJR-AM (760).
Game notes: Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring at 14.6 points per game. Cornhuskers are led by 6-foot-7 freshman guard Bryce McGowens (15.8 points).
MAKING THE SWITCH: When will MSU's Keon Coleman, Maliq Carr start basketball?
Live updates
