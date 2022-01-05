Michigan State basketball game vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Time, TV channel

In this article:

No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-8, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

More Spartans news: Download our free mobile app on iPhone or Android!

• Box score

Game notes: Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring at 14.6 points per game. Cornhuskers are led by 6-foot-7 freshman guard Bryce McGowens (15.8 points).

MAKING THE SWITCH: When will MSU's Keon Coleman, Maliq Carr start basketball?

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball game vs. Nebraska: Time, TV channel