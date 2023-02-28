Michigan State basketball game vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Time, TV channel, more info

Michigan State Spartans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-14, 8-10)

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Game notes: Let's see how the Spartans look and respond, more than 72 hours after Saturday's unthinkable finish in which they blew a 10-point lead with under a minute to play in an eventual overtime loss at Iowa, 112-106.

MSU won the season's first matchup vs. Nebraska in East Lansing, 74-56, on Jan. 3, behind 15 points and nine rebounds from Tyson Walker. Senior forward Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers at 13.9 points per game on 58.7% shooting and 7.2 rebounds.

