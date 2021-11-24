Michigan State basketball game vs. Loyola Ramblers: TV channel, time, radio info

Michigan State Spartans (3-1) vs. Loyola Ramblers (4-0)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WJR-AM (760) (Spartans' radio affiliates).

Line: Michigan State by 3.

• Box score

Game notes: Michigan State is 10-2 all-time vs. Loyola Chicago, but the teams haven't met since 2014 (an 87-52 Spartans home win). The Spartans have bounced back after a season-opening loss to Kansas. MSU beat Western Michigan, Butler and Eastern Michigan over the past two weeks. Loyola hasn't been challenged yet, most recently downing fellow Windy City schools UIC (Saturday) and Chicago State (Thursday) by more than 15 points each.

Gabe Brown leads Michigan State at 14.0 points per game on 44% shooting from the field. Ryan Schwieger leads the Ramblers at 14.8 points per game on 51% shooting. Per the tournament schedule, MSU and Loyola play Friday, with one team facing Loyola and the other facing Auburn.

