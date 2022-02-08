Michigan State basketball game vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, time, radio, more info

No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers (18-4, 9-3)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR-AM (760) (Spartans' radio affiliates).

Game notes: Michigan State lost its last game, 84-63, to Rutgers. The defense struggled as Rutgers shot 61.5% from the field and the rebounding was poor, with Rutgers winning the battle on the boards, 31-20.

Wisconsin has been pretty consistent in Big Ten play, going 8-2 in its last 10. Illinois took down Wisconsin, though, on Wednesday thanks to 37 by Kofi Cockburn. The Badgers bounced back with a two-point win vs. Penn State a few days later.

The Spartans beat Badgers earlier this season, 86-74. Five MSU players scored 10 or more and Malik Hall led the way with 14. Per usual, Johnny Davis led Wisconsin with 25 points and Brad Davison chipped in 22. Besides those two, just one Badger scored more than six points.

Next up for MSU is Indiana and Wisconsin gets Rutgers on Saturday.

