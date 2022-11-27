Michigan State basketball game vs. Portland: Phil Knight Invitational TV, time, radio info

No. 15 Michigan State Spartans (4-2) vs. Portland

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: WJR-AM 760 (Spartans' radio affiliates).

Line: Spartans by 7.

MORE SPARTANS:Inside the Tom Izzo-A.J. Hoggard dynamic and Michigan State basketball's need for more

Game notes: Michigan State won its last game vs. Oregon, despite Will Richardson's 28 points and eight assists in 40 minutes for the Ducks. Tyson Walker had 18 points and eight dimes and Joey Hauser had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a team-high 38 minutes. Pierre Brooks cemented career highs with 15 points in 35 minutes. MSU racked up 20 assists on 27 field goals and committed just eight turnovers.

Portland won last time out vs. Villanova, 83-71. The Pilots of the West Coast Conference lost three of four before that victory, including defeats vs. Seattle University and North Carolina. Tyler Robertson leads the team in points per game (16.6) and assists per game (5.1). Moses Wood, a 6-foot-8 forward, also packs a punch offensively with 15.1 points per game and 41.3% shooting from 3-point range (he shot 44.2% on 156 attempts last season).

Next up for MSU is an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup at Notre Dame, which began the year undefeated in five games vs. non-Power Five schools before losing to St. Bonaventure on Friday in New York. Portland gets everyone's favorite: The Multnomah Lions, an NAIA program and crosstown Rose City "rival."

