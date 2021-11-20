Michigan State basketball game score vs. Eastern Michigan: How to watch in-state matchup

Michigan State Spartans (2-1) vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

TV: None (online-only on Big Ten Network-Plus).

Radio: WJR-AM (760). (Spartans' radio affiliates)

Game notes: Freshman Max Christie is rounding into form for the Spartans; he's averaging 11 points and 3.7 rebounds per game over MSU's first three outings, even while his 3-point shooting (35.7%) is still a little raw. Co-captain Gabe Brown, meanwhile, appears to have stepped up, with 15.3 points and five rebounds a game, including shooting 64.3% on 2-pointers.

The Spartans are looking to extend a 10-game winning streak against the Eagles. EMU's last win over MSU came on Dec. 17, 1987, when the Eagles' Grant Long scored 21 points, including a three-point play in OT to lock up an 84-80 victory at Bowen Field House in Ypsilanti. The stands that day were packed for a halftime tribute to the California Bowl-bound football team. The game this year is in East Lansing, but EMU is bowl-eligible again. Just saying.

