Michigan State basketball game score vs. Northern Arizona: How to watch season opener

Season opener: Michigan State Spartans vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Breslin Center.

TV: Big Ten Network-plus (streaming only).

Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates).

⋅ BOX SCORE

Game notes: Tom Izzo begins yet another season in East Lansing, and while this opener may be light on competition, the usual difficult non-conference schedule picks up Friday against Gonzaga. The thing to watch for MSU all season: depth. They have just 10 scholarship players so foul trouble may be an issue.

