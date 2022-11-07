Michigan State basketball game score vs. Northern Arizona: How to watch season opener
Season opener: Michigan State Spartans vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Breslin Center.
TV: Big Ten Network-plus (streaming only).
Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates).
Game notes: Tom Izzo begins yet another season in East Lansing, and while this opener may be light on competition, the usual difficult non-conference schedule picks up Friday against Gonzaga. The thing to watch for MSU all season: depth. They have just 10 scholarship players so foul trouble may be an issue.
Live scoring
