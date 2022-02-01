Michigan State basketball game score vs. Maryland: TV, radio, game info

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland.

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Game notes from the Associated Press: No. 13 Michigan State, coming off a win at home over Michigan, is second in the Big Ten shooting 39.1% from the 3-point line. Malik Hall paces the Spartans shooting 55.3% from 3-point range. Gabe Brown averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Max Christie is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

