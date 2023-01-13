Michigan State basketball game score vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: How to watch tonight

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

Michigan State Spartans (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (11-5, 2-3)

When: 9 p.m.

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois.

TV: Fox Sports 1.

Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates).

BOX SCORE

Game notes from The Associated Press: Illinois, 8-1 at home, is coming off a 76-50 win over Nebraska in which Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 25 points. Shannon is averaging 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. Hawkins is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois. ... MSU is seventh in the Big Ten giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting. Joey Hauser is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED:Timeout talk sparks Spartans' finishing flourish vs. Wisconsin

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball game score vs. Illinois: Time, TV, etc.

