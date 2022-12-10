Michigan State basketball game score vs. Brown: TV channel, time, radio info

Michigan State Spartans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Brown Bears (6-4, 0-0 Ivy)

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR-AM 760 (Spartans' radio affiliates).

Line: Spartans by 17.

Game notes: Michigan State won, 67-58, at Penn State on Thursday behind a career night from A.J Hoggard (23 points) and double-double from Joey Hauser (12 points and 15 rebounds). MSU’s defense held PSU to 34.5% shooting from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc.

Brown has won five straight, including a comeback win Wednesday vs. Rhode Island. Kino Lilly Jr. leads the way at 15.9 points per game on 43.8% shooting, including 38.7% from 3-point range. Paxson Wojcik, son of the MSU assistant Doug Wojcik, averages 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.

Next up for MSU is a long break before hosting Oakland on Dec. 21. Brown is also off for more than a week, playing New Hampshire at 7 p.m. Dec. 21.

