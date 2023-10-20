Michigan State basketball G Tyson Walker named Preseason All-American by Fox Sports

If last year was the breakout year for Michigan State basketball guard Tyson Walker, this year might be the star-turn for the 23-year old scorer, and many around the country are taking notice.

On Friday, John Fanta of Fox Sports released his preseason All-American teams, and the Spartans’ scoring phenom made the Second Team.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire