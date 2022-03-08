Michigan State basketball G Max Christie named to All-B1G Freshman team

The Big Ten Conference announced its end-of-the-season awards on Tuesday afternoon. The awards included player of the year awards and all-conference teams. Max Christie found his name announced on an all-conference team, being named as one of the five members to the Big Ten’s freshman team, which was selected by the coaches.

The future is bright for these freshmen. 😎 pic.twitter.com/WOrRVGdlw1 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 8, 2022

Christie is joined by Moussa Diabate, Bryce McGowens, Chucky Hepburn and Malakai Branham.

Christie has been a do-it-all player for Michigan State this season, playing over 31 minutes per game and continuously guarding the opposing team’s best wing players. On the year he has averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

