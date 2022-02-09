Michigan State basketball fumbles comeback against Wisconsin at home

This Michigan State basketball season, I think, will always be remembered for the turnovers. Despite winning a lot of games early in the year, the Spartans have consistently turned the ball over all season, and it is going to be tough to beat Big Ten teams when you do that, even when you are at home.

On Tuesday, those turnovers once again reared their ugly head against Wisconsin as MSU turned the ball over 12 times compared to Wisconsin’s seven and fell at home to the Badgers 70-62. The Spartans had an opening to comeback and win this one after a poor first half but simply couldn’t hold onto the ball.

Wisconsin phenom Johnny Davis dropped 25 points for Wisconsin while MSU struggled to find consistent scoring on the wing. Malik Hall had 12 points off the bench and Marcus Bingham had 15 points. No other player scored in double digits.

And this is where I will be critical of Tom Izzo. I am not as low on Joey Hauser as some fans are, but is inexcusable for him to still be starting for the Spartans when Malik Hall, who I think has been arguably MSU’s best player this season, is coming off the bench. Hauser went 0-for-5 from three on Tuesday but still got 26 minutes while Hall only got 22 minutes. Hall is a better shooter, defender, and playmaker than Hauser and it’s time for Izzo to accept that fact instead of focusing on Hauser’s potential. Let Joey come off the bench and provide some scoring punch there and let Malik Hall take his rightful place as the featured scorer on the offense.

