Michigan State basketball frozen out on final 3-point attempts in 71-68 loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It was a game A.J. Hoggard knew Michigan State basketball needed to have. It was a game in which the Spartans played as though their season depended on winning.

The amount of half-down 3-pointers in the closing minutes told the tale: Close, but not enough.

MSU missed its last eight 3-point attempts in the final 8:52, including one by Tyson Walker with 15 seconds to play, and the Spartans fought hard but dropped a second straight road game, 71-68, at No. 10 Illinois on Thursday.

In dropping to 9-7, MSU is now 1-4 in the Big Ten, the worst start to conference play in coach Tom Izzo’s 29 seasons.

After Illinois’ Luke Goode missed a free throw with 9.2 seconds to play, Hoggard grabbed a rebound and raced up the court. Like Walker's, his 3-pointer rimmed out. Jaden Akins attempted a tip, which missed, and the Illini’s Quincy Guerrier pulled in the rebound to run out the clock.

MSU finished 5-for-19 from deep. Walker scored 17 points on 8-for-17 shooting but was just 1-for-7 from 3-point range. Hoggard finished with 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting but went 1-for-4 from deep, adding six rebounds.

Akins scored 13 points and was the only Spartan with multiple 3-pointers (3-for-7). Malik Hall had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Mady Sissoko grabbed 10 rebounds but scored just four points.

Three players scored 15 points for the Illini (12-3, 3-1): Ty Rodgers, Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins. Guerrier and Justin Harmon each added 10 points.

Illinois went 18-for-22 at the free-throw line; MSU was just 5-for-7. The Illini were whistled for 10 fouls to the Spartans' 15.

The Spartans are back at Breslin Center for their next two games, with a visit Sunday (noon/Big Ten Network) from Rutgers.

Mr. Rodgers' neighborhood

Izzo spent the days since Sunday’s 88-74 loss at Northwestern demanding his team show more toughness and tenacity. He got it in spurts in the first half.

The Spartans had few answers early for Rodgers, a sophomore from Saginaw and Grand Blanc High who picked the Illini over MSU. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound swingman had his way as the Spartans tried to use bigger defenders in Sissoko and Carson Cooper.

Those issues were compounded by a poor shooting start, with MSU going just 3-for-16 to open the game as the Illini built a 10-point lead on Hawkins’ 3-pointer just 9:34 into the first half.

The Spartans, who also struggled to get anything going in the paint offensively, started hitting some midrange shots to loosen up the Illini defense. Two 3-pointers from Akins and Hall, along with a baseline dunk by Coen Carr, helped MSU pull back within two and forced Illini coach Brad Underwood to call timeout with 5:11 before half.

Illinois scored the next seven points, but Hall’s scrappy putback with just over 3 minutes left sparked an eight-point Spartan spurt that also included an Akins tip-in. That helped MSU trim the deficit to 37-34 at half.

Rodgers had 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting but went scoreless the final 6:25 as MSU got back into it. When Izzo put Carr on him, the freshman’s quickness started to pester Rodgers.

Hogg wild

The Spartans carried that momentum out of the break, with Akins’ 3-pointer to open the second half tying the game. Hall followed a dunk by Quincy Guerrier with his own driving layup to make it 39-all.

But Walker appeared to get kicked in his lower right leg and was called for his third foul with 17:43 to play. He crouched on the floor before slowly getting up and gingerly walking to the bench, sitting out the next 7-plus minutes before returning.

Hoggard began to exert his will on things, giving MSU its first lead since 2-0 with a pair of layups. Akins hit another 3-pinter, and Carr delivered an electric alley-oop dunk off a rebound from Hoggard and push by Tre Holloman. That 9-2 run gave MSU a 48-42 lead with 13:26 remaining.

But the Illini ripped off their own response: a 17-4 burst capped by a Hawkins 3-pointer with 7:42 to play made it 59-52. Hawkins hit another after a Sissoko putback to push Illinois’ cushion back to eight with 6:33 left.

Hall hit a jumper and then delivered a critical three-point play with 4:41 left. That began yet another comeback from the seeming abyss, with Walker’s layup with 3:23 to go and Hoggard’s two free throws with 1:48 left pulling MSU back with in a point.

MSU held Illinois without a field goal for the final 5:29. But the Illini kept hitting their free throws down the stretch, even as Hall and Walker delivered answers.

That leaves Izzo and his players to continue to search themselves as they return home.

