Michigan State basketball freshman named to Julius Erving Award Preseason Watchlist

The hype train just keeps rolling for Coen Carr. The Michigan State basketball freshman small forward has been generating a lot of buzz for years now for his rim-shattering dunks, and many analysts are thinking he could make a major impact for the Spartans this year.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Carr has been named to the Julius Erving Award Watchlist, which is given to the top small forward in Division I college basketball.

Julius Erving Award Preseason Watchlist honors for @Coencarr2 🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/EGAjRwxPP1 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 25, 2023

