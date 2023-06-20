Michigan State basketball freshman get jersey numbers

Tom Izzo brought in one of the most heralded recruiting classes in his long tenure at the university in 2023. The Spartans finished with a top 5 recruiting class nationally that consisted of 5-stars Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears Jr. as well as 4-stars Coen Carr and Gehrig Normand.

In a recent Tweet by MSU basketball, we got a glimpse of what numbers the freshman are wearing as summer practice begins.

Time to work 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lacwaQDcrT — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) June 20, 2023

The numbers for the freshman are:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

No. 1 Jeremy Fears Jr.

No. 7 Coen Carr

No. 10 Gehrig Normand

No. 34 Xavier Booker

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Basketball!

Draymond Green opts out, set to test free agency

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire