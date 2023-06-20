Michigan State basketball freshman get jersey numbers
Tom Izzo brought in one of the most heralded recruiting classes in his long tenure at the university in 2023. The Spartans finished with a top 5 recruiting class nationally that consisted of 5-stars Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears Jr. as well as 4-stars Coen Carr and Gehrig Normand.
In a recent Tweet by MSU basketball, we got a glimpse of what numbers the freshman are wearing as summer practice begins.
The numbers for the freshman are:
No. 1 Jeremy Fears Jr.
No. 7 Coen Carr
No. 10 Gehrig Normand
No. 34 Xavier Booker
