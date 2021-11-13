Michigan State basketball finds its way on the run in 90-46 win over Western Michigan

EAST LANSING — It took a little time to shake the haze, as well as one of the biggest problems from a season-opening loss.

Slowly on Friday night, Michigan State basketball started to look a lot more cohesive and did everything it needed and then some against Western Michigan to pull away for a 90-46 blowout in its home opener at Breslin Center.

Gabe Brown finished with 17 points and seven rebounds as all 11 Spartans who played in the first half scored before Izzo emptied the bench of subs. Joey Hauser posted a double-double, with 12 points and 12 rebounds along with four assists. Marcus Bingham Jr. continued his strong start with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Michigan State's Jaden Akins puts up a layup against Western Michigan's Josiah Freeman during the first half on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Breslin Center.

Guard Tyson Walker, the Northeastern transfer, started to look more comfortable late in the first half in operating the Spartans’ halfcourt offense. A.J. Hoggard, the star against Kansas with 17 points, led the Spartans in running in transition and continued his aggressive start to the season. The point guard duo combined for 16 points, 12 assists and five rebounds with just three of MSU’s 12 turnovers.

The Spartans (1-1) next travel to historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to face Butler in the Gavitt Games (between the Big Ten and Big East). Tipoff is 7 p.m. on Fox.

On Friday, the turnover issues from Tuesday's 87-74 loss to No. 3 Kansas persisted early.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, left, brings the ball up court against Western Michigan's Gus Etchison, right rear, and Michigan State's Julius Marble during the first half on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Breslin Center.

MSU coughed up the ball eight times early, providing 10 first-half points off turnovers for the Broncos. WMU also made four of its first eight 3-point attempts, building a stunning 15-9 lead in the first 6:51.

That didn’t last.

MSU fed Bingham often in the post against the smaller Broncos, who had to sit starting center Titus Wright for all but the first 45 seconds after he picked up two early fouls. Hoggard’s pick-and-roll dish to Bingham for a dunk sparked a 23-4 spurt for the Spartans, with the 7-foot senior scoring six of his team-high 10 first-half points in the 6:50 run.

Nine MSU players scored before the break en route to a 46-25 halftime lead, bolstered by a dominant 30-11 rebounding edge. It was cruise control from there.

The Spartans closed the opening period with seven straight points, including a step-back 3-pointer by Walker just before the buzzer, and scored the first five out of halftime on a Christie 3-pointer and a Brown three-point play to more than double up WMU.

Brown then scored four straight on a tip-in and a steal and breakaway layup as part of another 12-0 MSU run that swelled the lead to 39. It continued to grow from there as part of a 21-4 run with less than 5 minutes to play.

Those early giveaways faded as the Spartans got out and pushed the pace in transition. They committed just four turnovers in the first 16:44 of the second half in building a 48-point lead before Izzo dipped deeper into his bench reserves.

Michigan State's Mady Sissoko, left, and Gabe Brown close in on Western Michigan's Mileek McMillan during the first half on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Breslin Center.

After the Broncos’ hot start from outside, MSU clamped down around the perimeter and forced them to miss their next 18 from behind the arc to finish 5-for-28 from deep while shooting 26.5% overall. Mack Smith’s 13 points and Markeese Hastings’ 12 points led WMU. Guard B. Artis White left the game with a leg injury midway through the first half and did not return.

The Broncos (1-1) host Division II Saginaw Valley State on Thursday before facing another Big Ten foe with a trip to Iowa on Nov. 22.

