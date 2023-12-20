Michigan State basketball finding growth with decrease in turnovers

EAST LANSING — Of all the concerns over poor shooting and defensive lapses, Michigan State basketball quietly has been steady in one of its historically shaky areas.

The Spartans — for the second straight season — are keeping their turnovers to a minimum.

Even with just one day of prep time for Oakland's “chaotic” zone defense, as Izzo called it, MSU turned the ball over just eight times in Monday's 79-62 home victory over the Golden Grizzlies.

“I look at that as a big, big deal,” Izzo said Tuesday after practice. “Because if we get good shots, we're gonna make shots.”

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with A.J. Hoggard as he brings the ball up the court against Oakland during the first half on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The Spartans (6-5) will play their third game in six days Thursday when they host Stony Brook (6-5) at 6:30 p.m. at Breslin Center (Big Ten Network Plus, online only).

Monday was the fifth time in seven games that Izzo’s players have kept their turnovers to single digits. Their 10.8 giveaways per game are on pace to break the Izzo-era low of 10.9 averaged last season.

MSU has had just one game with at least 16 turnovers the past two seasons, committing 18 early last season against Kentucky. They had eight such games in 2021-22 and seven the season before that, in A.J. Hoggard's freshman campaign.

“I think we are a veteran team, and we understand what it takes to win games,” Hoggard said Monday night. “We didn't close out games hot early, but we still know what it takes. And we know turnovers have definitely played a big role in that. We've been in in games where we had 20, 19 turnovers. This is probably the lowest it's been since I've been here.”

That ball security has allowed MSU to do a few other things well. The Spartans' 17.1 assists per game were 38th-most in Division I entering Tuesday. Their 15.7 fastbreak points per gam rank 33rd and are on a decided uptick from the 9.18 per game a year ago.

Defensively, MSU’s 13.3 turnovers forced through 11 games is up markedly from 9.8 a game a year ago. The Spartans are getting almost that many steals per game (7.4) this season, which has helped increase their possessions and shot attempts. MSU is averaging 58.8 shot attempts, up from 57.1 per game last season.

“Who doesn't want to get up shots?” Hoggard said. “I'd rather get up a shot than turn it over. We're doing a better job of that and we're having fun doing it.”

The Spartans are scoring 70.9 points despite shooting just 33.2% from 3-point range. However, that outside shooting percentage has climbed after being bogged down by a 2-for-31 start to the season. They are hitting 38.1% since the first two games and 50% (25-for-50) over the past three contests.

“You knew it was gonna come back. And it's coming back,” Izzo said. “But if you turn the ball over, you don’t get those opportunities. And I think that's really helped us, when we got more opportunities.”

MSU also had 23 assists on its 29 baskets against Oakland, along with 20 points on the fastbreak.

“Things are opening up,” said Hoggard, who had 11 points and seven assists vs. the Golden Grizzlies. “We're making shots how we know we can now. We're running — our running game is what's getting us out there and getting those assists, getting lobs. We're having fun, we're just getting back to having fun.

“And having fun is taking care of a lot of other things that we weren't doing so hot at the beginning of the year. We're playing harder, and it's all taking care of itself.”

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with Tyson Walker after Walker left the game after scoring 1,000 career points as a Spartan during the second half in the game against Oakland on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

One of the other positives to come out of the OU win was MSU’s depth of scoring, particularly in the first half as Tyson Walker struggled to shake Oakland’s aggressive double-teams. The senior scored just two points in the first half, but seven of the other eight Spartans who saw action scored in building a lead to as many as 11 before half.

In the second half, Walker scored 12 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at MSU in just his 80th game, the 24th-fastest Spartan to that mark. He finished with 14 points, while six others scored at least seven points.

“Tyson was telling me, ‘Coach, they're doubling me.’ I said, ‘Welcome to being good. They're gonna double you. If you come off a screen, they're gonna be there for you,’ ” Izzo said. “I thought he did a marvelous job.”

