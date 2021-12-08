Michigan State basketball favored over Minnesota in Wednesday’s Big Ten opener
Michigan State basketball is listed as a two-possession favorite over Minnesota in Wednesday’s Big Ten opener from Minneapolis, Minn.
The Spartans are listed as a 5.5-point favorite over the Golden Gophers. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Michigan State is 7-2 on the season, with wins in seven of their last eight games. Minnesota is a perfect 7-0 this year and enters this matchup with back-to-back road wins over Pitt and Mississippi State.
Tipoff from Williams Arena is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
