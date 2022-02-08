Michigan State basketball favored over Wisconsin in Tuesday’s ranked matchup
Michigan State is expected to complete the season sweep of Wisconsin on Tuesday night, according to the betting experts at Tipico.
The Spartans enter Tuesday’s ranked matchup against the Badgers as a 4.5-point favorite. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
This will be the second time these two teams meet this year, with Michigan State getting the best of Wisconsin in a January matchup. The Spartans picked up a double-digit victory in the previous tilt and will look to do the same on Tuesday.
Tipoff from the Breslin Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
