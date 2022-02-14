Michigan State basketball falls two spots in latest AP Poll

Michigan State basketball may have dominated this weekend against Indiana, but a costly loss to rival Wisconsin still has them down in the polls this week. The Spartans check-in at No. 19, down two spots from last week, in the latest AP Poll.

Wisconsin is now at No. 14, while Purdue continues to lead the way for the Big Ten at No. 5. Illinois is now up to No. 12 while Ohio State sits just in front of MSU at No. 18.

Checking in at #19 in this week's AP Poll 🏀 pic.twitter.com/GryIjT9Jhm — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 14, 2022

