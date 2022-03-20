Michigan State basketball falls short to Coach K, Duke, 85-76, in NCAA tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Michigan State basketball went toe-to-toe with Duke, but in the end, Mike Krzyzewski's career continues and Tom Izzo's season ends.

A 13-5 run beginning with just under five minutes to go spelled trouble for the seventh-seeded Spartans, who lost to the No. 2 seed Blue Devils, xx-76, on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Gabe Brown scored xx points and Marcus Bingham Jr. added xx and xx rebounds for the Spartans (23-13).

Paolo Banchero led the Blue Devils with xx points.

A Trevor Keels 3-pointer tied the game at 72 with 3:26 to play. But on the other end, A.J. Hoggard's drive and scoop late in the shot clock gave MSU the lead.

Then, Keels split a pair of free throws, followed by another Hoggard drive, but his layup was was blocked by Mark Williams. Then, Banchero's post-up and score gave Duke a one-point lead with just under two minutes to go.

Out of the timeout, Joey Hauser's layup was blocked by Banchero. And on the ensuing possession, Jeremy Roach's high-arching 3-pointer with 1:07 left made it 78-74.

Coming out of another timeout, Max Christie's pass was intercepted by Wendell Moore Jr., who was fouled by Brown. His two free throws put it away.

