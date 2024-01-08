Michigan State basketball falls to Northwestern on the road

Michigan State basketball has been riding high recently after some much-needed, quality wins. However, on Sunday night, they had to face an old nemesis in Northwestern, and the Wildcats, as they often do, gave MSU a tough challenge and took the win over the Spartans 88 to 74.

The story of this game was around turnovers. Northwestern is known for being able to turn the ball over, and hold onto it themselves, and that ended up being, I believe, the key difference in the game. MSU had 13 turnovers and Northwestern only had four.

Another story with this game was the play of Malik Hall. Hall has been on a tear during this recent 5-game winning streak, but didn’t score a single point in this one.

The lone bright spot for the Spartans was Tyson Walker, the MSU star scored 27 points in this one.

The Spartans will face Illinois on the road on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire