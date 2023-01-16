Michigan State basketball falls just short at home against No. 3 Purdue

Michigan State dropped a pivotal Big Ten conference game against the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday afternoon at the Breslin Center. Purdue’s Zach Edey’s layup with 2.2 seconds remaining in the game proved to be the game winner, giving the No. 3 ranked Boilermakers the win.

It was a horrid start for MSU, going down 24-11 early, but the team was able to battle back to cut the deficit to 2, 27-25 at the halftime break.

Both teams battled, and went back and forth trading blows in the second half, cumulating in a last minute thriller.

Tyson Walker made a bucket putting MSU up 62-61 with 11 seconds remaining in the game, his 30th point of the contest.

While MSU felt confident, Zach Edey had other plans, scoring a basket over Mady Sissoko to regain the Purdue lead, 64-63.

Michigan State got one last chance, but it wasn’t meant to be when Walker air balled a 3 at the buzzer off of a side-out inbounds play.

Michigan State will be back in action against No. 23 Rutgers on Thursday at the Breslin Center.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire