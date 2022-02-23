Michigan State basketball falls to Iowa in ugly blowout on the road

Recency bias weighs heavily in these situations, but these last few weeks have definitely felt like one of the low points of Tom Izzo’s tenure with Michigan State basketball. On Tuesday, the Spartans lost their third straight game with an 86-60 loss on the road to Iowa.

For Iowa, their star player Keegan Murray lit it up with 28 points. On MSU, there were few bright spots, but Malik Hall and Tyson Walker led the way in scoring despite coming off the bench.

The only truly fun moment in this one for MSU fans was that we got 5 minutes from Keon Coleman, who scored 3 points off the bench. He has become a fun anomaly for Spartan fans, as the wide receiver has looked to score every time he touches the floor even in closing seconds of a game, and his hustle and effort might be a welcome sight to a program that has been struggling with that of late.

