Michigan State basketball will face No. 2 seed Marquette in round of 32

Michigan State knocked off USC 72-62 on Friday afternoon to move on to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Now, they have their opponent.

The Spartans will take on the Big East’s Marquette Golden Eagles, who is the No. 2 seed, and defeated the No. 15 seeded Vermont Catamounts 78-61.

A game time has yet to be announced for the game on Sunday.

