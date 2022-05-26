Michigan State basketball to face Kentucky in the 2022 Champions Classic

One of the coolest things about Michigan State basketball has to be their participation in the annual Champions Classic along with Duke, Kansas and Kentucky. That tradition will continue this year, as the Spartans are set to face Kentucky in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 15.

The news was released on Thursday.

The first Champions Classic was in 2011 and the series was recently renewed to run until 2025.

It's official: We'll take on Kentucky in the 2022 Champions Classic in Indianapolis on November 15th 🏀🏙️ pic.twitter.com/vF0WrayKq3 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) May 26, 2022

