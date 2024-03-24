Michigan State basketball F Xavier Booker speaks on his future at MSU

Michigan State’s 2023-24 season came to an end on Saturday night, losing a Round of 32 game against No. 1 seeded North Carolina. Obviously, with the season coming to an end, a lot of questions surrounding the team’s roster will start to commence.

Xavier Booker, a former 5-star McDonald’s All-American, has had an interesting and frustrating year that saw fans and media question Tom Izzo’s decisions on the freshman’s minutes. With the frustrations, many questioned the future of Booker with the program.

Booker commented on those questions after MSU’s loss on Saturday saying, “I’m definitely coming back next season.”

While this came after the emotions of a loss, and will still be something to monitor, this is encouraging to hear that Booker is locked and loaded in his development at MSU.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire