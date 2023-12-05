Michigan State basketball F Malik Hall questionable vs Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo mentioned that Malik Hall was dealing with the flu and it has kept him out of action for this past weekend at practice. Now, ahead of the Spartans Tuesday night clash with Wisconsin, the team has released its availability report and it is Hall that is listed as questionable to play in the game.

Malik Hall, who is overcoming the flu, is listed as questionable on Michigan State's availability report against No. 23 Wisconsin for tonight while Jaxon Kohler remains out.

Of note in the availability report, Jaxon Kohler is still out with his foot injury.

The Spartans and Badgers will tip off just past 7 p.m.

