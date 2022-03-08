Michigan State basketball F Malik Hall given honorable mention honors

Malik Hall has been one of the most impactful players on the Spartans basketball team during the 2021-22 season. Hall has been a do-it-all player in the front court for MSU, providing good defense, a scoring touch and a much needed playmaking ability.

For Hall’s consistent performance this season, he has been given All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.

All-B1G honorable mention 👀 pic.twitter.com/Dh5hk4Dgrp — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 8, 2022

On the season, Hall has averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Hall will be a major factor for the Spartans this March if the team has any plans to disrupt the Big Ten or NCAA tournament.

More Basketball!