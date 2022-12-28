Michigan State basketball F Malik Hall set to return Friday

Tom Izzo’s squad has been shorthanded for just over a month now, being without senior forward Malik Hall. Hall had suffered an injury to his foot, and has been seen in a walking boot.

The timeline for his return was set for just after Christmas, and it appears that his return is going according to the plan.

Hall is expected to return to the court this Friday in the Spartans match-up against Buffalo.

Malik Hall still on target to return on Friday, MSU coach Tom Izzo says — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 28, 2022

