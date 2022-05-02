Michigan State basketball F Julius Marble II commits to Texas A&M

Julius Marble II, the fifth transfer loss for Michigan State basketball the past two seasons, has committed to Texas A&M

Marble, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward, averaged 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes a game this season. He shot 59.2% overall and made 76.6% at the free-throw line while committing 1.1 turnovers per game.

A Dallas native, Marble has two seasons of eligibility left with the COVID-19 waiver.

Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) goes to the basket against Duke center Mark Williams (15) during the first half of the second round of the NCAA tournament at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C..

Marble’s departure leaves MSU currently with only seldom-used junior Mady Sissoko and incoming freshman Jaxon Kohler as possible centers. Joey Hauser also announced he would return to MSU despite going through senior day ceremonies in March.

Tom Izzo’s program lost Rocket Watts, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier and Jack Hoiberg to transfer after the 2020-21 season. He added Tyson Walker from the portal last spring but has yet to add anyone so far for the 2022-23 season.

