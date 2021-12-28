Michigan State basketball expecting to be without a few players against High Point

In a pregame press conference ahead of Michigan State’s tilt with High Point on Wednesday, head coach Tom Izzo announced that the Spartans are going to be without several different players.

It appears the Spartans will be without Marcus Bingham, Max Christie, Pierre Brooks and Steven Izzo. Davis Smith is also a player that could be in danger of missing the game.

Tom Izzo expects Marcus Bingham Jr., Max Christie, Steven Izzo and Pierre Brooks II to miss the High Point game. Davis Smith is a maybe.

The tenth-ranked Spartans will look to win their eleventh game of the season, while the Panthers of High Point will look to improve to 7-6 on the season.

