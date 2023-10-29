Michigan State basketball exhibition against Tennessee: Time, TV for the Maui fundraiser

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WJR-AM (760) (Spartans radio affiliates).

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Michigan State's Tyson Walker makes a 3-pointer during the MSU basketball scrimmage Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Game notes: For all the ways the Michigan State football team has made its fans feel sad and embarrassed this year, the basketball program continues to do the complete opposite.

The Spartans will host Tennessee at the Breslin Center on Sunday in a show of what can come from creative people getting together for a good cause.

Over the last several years, the Spartans have made a habit of scheduling behind-closed-doors exhibitions with various top teams across the country to try and get their sea legs before the actual season gets underway. However, after the horrific wildfires in Maui, which plays host site to the Maui Classic basketball tournament every fall, the Spartans and Volunteers agreed to hold an exhibition game at the Breslin Center in front of a full crowd and to put the game on TV to try and help raise money for the cause. The Spartans have actually done something very similar before; back in 2017, the Spartans hosted Georgia in Grand Rapids to help raise money for hurricane victims in Georgia, but this one will be played right in East Lansing.

From left, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, MSU interim president Teresa Woodruff and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti look on during the MSU basketball scrimmage Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

As for the game itself, expect some high-level hoops. The Spartans, ranked No. 4 in the nation, flashed their deep roster and impressive talent in an exhibition with the overmatched Hillsdale Chargers Wednesday night. The freshman played a big role in the exhibition as Izzo opted for a full five-man swap when he made his first substitution, another sign of just how many guys Izzo trusts on this squad. When the Spartans suit up against the Volunteers, it should give fans a much better idea of how the rotation may actually shake out.

Ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP poll, the Volunteers are no pushover themselves. Tennessee finished the 2022-23 season 25-11 and got knocked out in the Sweet 16. The two squads nearly faced off in the Elite 8, but the Spartans fell in a heartbreaker to Kansas State and the Vols were upset by Florida Atlantic. Tennessee returns their leading scorer in fifth-year senior Santiago Vescovi as well as their leading assist man, Zakai Zeigler.

With the Lions not playing on Sunday, fans in the East Lansing area can head to the Breslin Center and not have to worry about missing the team in Honolulu Blue on the gridiron.

