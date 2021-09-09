Michigan State basketball to evaluate 2023 big Austin Parks

Michigan State’s coaching staff has been seen trying to round out their 2022 recruiting class strong, but what many don’t see is how big and important the 2023 recruiting class will be.

We could see MSU take upwards to 5 players in the 2023 class, so getting a head start is needed.

Michigan State’s staff will be heading down to Saint Mary’s, Ohio, to evaluate a workout done by 2023 big man Austin Parks.

A 6-foot-9 center, Parks is currently unranked on all major recruiting services, but does hold 8 offers.

