Michigan State basketball has epic meltdown late, loses at Iowa in overtime, 112-106

IOWA CITY, Iowa – It was one of the most incredible collapses in Tom Izzo’s 28-year Hall of Fame career, despite one of the best outside shooting performances before it.

Michigan State basketball blew a 13-point lead in the final 1:34 of regulation as Iowa drilled five 3-pointers in the last 40 seconds of regulation to force a seemingly improbable overtime.

Then in the extra period, Kris Murray scored four early points, including a layup and a critical steal that turned into a Tony Perkins tip with 1:12 to go that finished off the Spartans. Perkins tipped in another Murray miss 26.7 to go in OT, enough a cushion for the Hawkeyes (18-11, 10-8).

Murray scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half and overtime, while Perkins had 19 of his 24 in the second half and OT.

Patrick Sandfort had 22 points for Iowa, including a 3-pointer with 20.7 seconds left in regulation and the game-tying deep ball with 3.3 to play. He made 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and Iowa was 17 for 36 from deep.

The Spartans finished 11 of 15 from 3-point range and 31 of 36 at the free throw line, but A.J. Hoggard – who had made seven straight in the final 1:27 – missed his eight with 10.2 seconds left in the second half that allowed Sandfort’s equalizer.

Tyson Walker set his MSU high with 31 points but was scoreless in overtime. Jaden Akins scored 21, Joey Hauser had 18 and Hoggard 15 with seven assists and four of the Spartans’ 15 turnovers. Malik Hall added 16 points.

MSU (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) heads to Nebraska on Tuesday for a 9 p.m. tipoff on BTN.

It was a scoring season high for MSU eclipsing the 89 points scored at home against Buffalo in the nonconference finale Dec. 30. It was the Spartans’ first 100-point game in Big Ten play since March 2, 2008 against Indiana and their first time hitting the century mark since scoring 109 in a win over Oakland on Dec. 13, 2020.

Akins and Hauser combined to go 8 for 8 from 3-point range, but neither took one in overtime.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball loses at Iowa 112-106 (OT) on epic meltdown