Michigan State basketball ends season in loss to North Carolina

That is a wrap on the 2023-24 season as the Spartans have dropped a Round of 32 NCAA Tournament game against North Carolina, 85-69.

The Spartans opened the game hot, and looked like they were a team that was ready to take down a 1-seed, going up by as many as 12 in the first half. It all came to screeching halt as the first half closed.

North Carolina went on a 26-5 run to end the first half to turn a 26-14 lead into a 40-31 halftime deficit.

The Spartans recovered early in the second half, cutting the deficit to 2, at 48-46, but again was met by another UNC run, putting the final daggers into the MSU season.

Tyson Walker finished the game with 24 points, while Malik Hall added 17 points and 9 rebounds and Jaden Akins had 11 points. A.J. Hoggard finished with 3 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

Be on the lookout for the Spartans offseason moves in the coming weeks.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire