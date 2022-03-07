Michigan State basketball earns votes in final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll of regular season

While it isn’t where they would like to be, the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports just dropped and Michigan State basketball is still on the fringes, receiving 13 votes in the poll despite some recent disappointing losses.

The Spartans were No. 25 in the last poll but losses to Ohio State and Michigan dropped them out of the poll, but a definitive win over Maryland in the season finale did enough to keep them in the conversation as we head into tournament play.

