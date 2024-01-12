Michigan State basketball drops tight one at Illinois, 71-68

Michigan State went into Champaign on Thursday night for a matchup with No. 10 Illinois. Despite a horrific start to the game, the Spartans battled back and had a chance to win in the second half, but ultimately fell to the Fighting Illini, 71-68.

MSU found themselves down early, 20-10, but was able to overcome that deficit. The Spartans trailed 37-34 at the halftime break.

MSU was able to get a lead in this one, and pushed it to six, 48-42, but an Illinois run, paired with Tom Izzo’s inability to call a timeout, saw that lead vanish.

Ultimately, the game came down to a three point shot with seconds on the clock by AJ Hoggard that was short.

Michigan State had four in double figures, Tyson Walker (17 points), AJ Hoggard (16 points), Malik Hall (14 points) and Jaden Akins (13 points). The rest of the team only had 8 points.

MSU will be back in action at home on SUnday against Rutgers.

