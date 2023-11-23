Michigan State basketball drops Thanksgiving match-up to Arizona

Michigan State dropped their Thanksgiving matchup against Arizona, 74-68.

Nothing new to Spartan fans, a slow start killed MSU once again, falling behind 15 points in the first half. The Spartans were able to battle all the way back, eventually taking the lead, 66-63, before an 8-0 run by Arizona put MSU to bed.

It was a tough loss, to add to the start of a tough season, dropping MSU to 3-3.

Tyson Walker led the way for MSU, scoring 18 points. AJ Hoggard (15 points) and Jaden Akins (12 points) also finished in double figures.

Michigan State will be back in action next Tuesday, at home, against Georgia Southern.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire