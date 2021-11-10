Michigan State basketball drops season opener to No. 3 Kansas, 87-74

Michigan State has dropped the opening game of the 2021-22 basketball season, losing to No. 3 Kansas, 87-74.

The Spartans have, once again, cost themselves a basketball game due to turnover problems, turning the ball over 16 times in the game.

A game that was held in check for most of the first half, the Spartans suffered a 9-1 run from the Jayhawks that gave Kansas a 39-32 lead heading into the break.

The Spartans came out of the break strong, cutting the deficit to 3, at 48-45. A subsequent 23-11 run by Kansas gave the Jayhawks a 15-point 71-56 lead going into the under-8 TV timeout.

A lack of quality defense combined with missed shots and a lack of offensive rebounding was a recipe for disaster for the Spartans in the second half, ultimately getting outscored 48-42 in the half.

The Spartans were led by sophomore point guard A.J. Hoggard, scoring 17-points on 8-of-13 shooting. Julius Marble aided Hoggard’s efforts, scoring 13 points.

Kansas was led by Ochai Agbaji, who scored 29 points, a career-high.

The Spartans will look to bounce back on Friday at home against Western Michigan.

