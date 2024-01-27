Michigan State basketball drops road game at No. 13 Wisconsin

Michigan State went on the road on Friday night to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers inside of the Kohl Center. Unfortunately for MSU, the game went any way but planned, dropping the contest, 81-66, running into the buzzsaw that is Wisconsin.

The Badgers jumped on the Spartans early and it never really let up. The Spartans could never cut an early deficit to under 4, and trailed at the half 43-34.

The second half went similar to the first, with the Spartans not being able to cut into the deficit and the Badgers extending their lead.

AJ Hoggard scored 19 points in the contest, while Malik Hall (13 points), Tyson Walker (11 points) and Jaden Akins (10 points) all scored in double figures.

Michigan State will be back in action on Tuesday for a rivalry matchup against Michigan.

