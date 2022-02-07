Michigan State basketball drops in latest AP Top 25 poll

For a second straight week the Spartans have dropped a few spots in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll.

Michigan State slid four spots down the rankings to come in at No. 17 this week. The Spartans were in the top 10 just a few weeks ago but losses in back-to-back weeks has them dropping.

Other Big Ten teams ranked this week includes Purdue (No. 3), Illinois (No. 13), Wisconsin (No. 14) and Ohio State (No. 16).

Checking in at #17 in this week's AP Poll 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Roux3WVpBa — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 7, 2022

